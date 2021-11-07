Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 91,987.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.10, for a total value of $630,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $942,573.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,145,759. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $546.28 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $296.21 and a 52 week high of $551.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 122.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $499.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $424.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

