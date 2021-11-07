Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Purchases 32,888 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,526 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 32,888 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 2.3% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $75,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Netflix by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Netflix by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $147,191,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in Netflix by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Netflix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $645.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $286.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $690.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.76.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,038 shares of company stock valued at $77,383,849. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

