Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 1,410,134 Shares of Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410,134 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of Akumin worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Akumin by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after acquiring an additional 446,270 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Akumin by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,711 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Akumin by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akumin during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Akumin during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKU opened at $1.72 on Friday. Akumin Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76.

Separately, Clarus Securities boosted their target price on shares of Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

