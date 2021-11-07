Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 16,930 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,930 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.67.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $155.47 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $168.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.20.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

