Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,825 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $22,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $81,466,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in Public Storage by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,702,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 18.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 6.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 over the last three months. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSA opened at $322.88 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $340.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $317.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.51.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist raised their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.92.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

