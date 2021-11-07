Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RH were worth $59,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 16,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,111,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter worth about $854,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter worth about $949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

RH stock opened at $660.09 on Friday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $366.93 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $671.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $672.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.32.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $730.33.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

