Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,737 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Qualtrics International worth $63,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XM. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,291,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth approximately $918,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $79,616.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $247,176. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XM shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion and a PE ratio of -28.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.30. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.