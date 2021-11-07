Morgan Stanley Has $62.45 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 981,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,119 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $62,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after buying an additional 63,481 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 199.4% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 58,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 38,743 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 65,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,880,000.

HYD stock opened at $62.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.02. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $59.62 and a twelve month high of $63.98.

