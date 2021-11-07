Morgan Stanley Purchases 148,521 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 148,521 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $64,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 130.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $106,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO opened at $78.60 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.51 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.11.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

