Morgan Stanley Purchases 564,150 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,131,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 564,150 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.69% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $66,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSLV. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

