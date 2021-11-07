Morgan Stanley Raises Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $106.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. FBN Securities began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Shares of RPD opened at $138.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.79 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $64.82 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $6,277,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,797,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,418 shares of company stock worth $12,836,086. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,384,000 after buying an additional 265,972 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 0.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Rapid7 by 3.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,348,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,642,000 after purchasing an additional 40,495 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Rapid7 by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,231,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,504,000 after purchasing an additional 72,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Rapid7 by 29.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

