Morgan Stanley Sells 343,736 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 343,736 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Texas Pacific Land worth $60,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,367.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,258.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1,428.25. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $497.57 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 32.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

