Morpheus.Network (MNW) Price Tops $3.78 on Top Exchanges

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MNW) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Morpheus.Network has a total market cap of $178.52 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus.Network coin can now be purchased for $3.78 or 0.00006092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Morpheus.Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00052041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.60 or 0.00255364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.60 or 0.00102404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011924 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Coin Profile

MNW is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

Morpheus.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus.Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.