Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 569.40%. The company’s revenue was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.25. The company had a trading volume of 246,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,877. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.20. Morphic has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average is $57.81.

In other Morphic news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 5,477 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $328,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Rogers sold 1,721 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $111,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,606 shares of company stock worth $3,539,745 in the last ninety days. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

