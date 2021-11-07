MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.40

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.40 and traded as high as $6.56. MoSys shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 376,385 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $52.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.40.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 70.97%. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOSY. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MoSys by 81.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 68,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoSys during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of MoSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

MoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOSY)

MoSys, Inc is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The firm provides hardware, software and firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. Its products include blazar accelerator engine ICs, 100G linespeed products, and development kits.

