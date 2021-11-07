MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

MP stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,732,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,535. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 3.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.93.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

