MRJ Capital Inc. Invests $504,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 243.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.8% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,031,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 55.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 328,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,935,000 after buying an additional 117,813 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

NYSE:NOC opened at $364.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $408.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $369.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

