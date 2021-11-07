MRJ Capital Inc. Makes New $4.14 Million Investment in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 98,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,000. Crown accounts for 2.9% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,253,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,440,000 after acquiring an additional 134,633 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,682,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,548,000 after acquiring an additional 359,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Crown by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,767,000 after acquiring an additional 169,718 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Crown by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,271,000 after acquiring an additional 663,893 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,869,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,080,000 after acquiring an additional 300,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $106.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.65 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Truist started coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays started coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.80.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

