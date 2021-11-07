MRJ Capital Inc. Sells 5,500 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

MRJ Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 242,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

GPK stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

