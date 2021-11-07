MRJ Capital Inc. Trims Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

MRJ Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies comprises about 4.5% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $156.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.19 and a twelve month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several research analysts have issued reports on A shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.71.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.