M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $23,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,533,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,892,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,318,000 after acquiring an additional 676,212 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,313,000 after acquiring an additional 472,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,948,235,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $155.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.11. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $98.15 and a 1-year high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

MTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.24.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

