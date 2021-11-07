Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$11.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to announce ($11.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($9.77) and the lowest is ($14.11). Nabors Industries posted earnings per share of ($23.82) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($60.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($66.05) to ($54.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($31.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($32.62) to ($29.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The business had revenue of $524.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($22.81) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Atb Cap Markets raised Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 931.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 34,689 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,930,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NBR opened at $102.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.74. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $133.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $845.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.44.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

