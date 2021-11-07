Nano (NANO) Market Cap Reaches $757.38 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $5.68 or 0.00009107 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $757.38 million and approximately $15.34 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,414.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,607.58 or 0.07382272 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.26 or 0.00319256 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.57 or 0.00955823 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00085842 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.57 or 0.00420693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.79 or 0.00272030 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.52 or 0.00241170 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

