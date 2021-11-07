Nasdacoin (NSD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,162.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $163,605.39 and $11,162.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,345,038 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

