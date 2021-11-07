National Bank Financial Boosts GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to C$55.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.15.

GFL opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.09. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average is $34.70.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 156.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,121,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,684,000 after buying an additional 6,177,420 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 38.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,764 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,666,000 after purchasing an additional 537,805 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 166.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,301,000 after purchasing an additional 172,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

