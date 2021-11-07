National Bankshares Boosts iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$87.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$82.00 price objective on shares of iA Financial in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of iA Financial to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$85.39.

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$74.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$72.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.52. iA Financial has a one year low of C$51.38 and a one year high of C$76.87. The firm has a market cap of C$8.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.21.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total transaction of C$281,652.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$198,494.81.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

