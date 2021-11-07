National Bankshares Lowers Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$69.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price dropped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.26.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$54.21 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$21.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.00 billion and a PE ratio of 15.74.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.8900003 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total value of C$427,764.21. Also, Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total transaction of C$309,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,196,289.29. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,205 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,990.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

