National Bankshares Lowers Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$11.50

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSZ. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.86.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$10.74 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35. The stock has a market cap of C$905.52 million and a PE ratio of 28.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.65.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$166.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 54,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total transaction of C$569,448.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 215,588 shares in the company, valued at C$2,252,053.81. Also, Director Nitin N. Kumbhani sold 10,000 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.31, for a total transaction of C$103,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,180,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,475,800. Insiders sold 469,988 shares of company stock worth $4,869,952 over the last quarter.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

