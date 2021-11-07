National Bankshares Raises StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$7.50

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on StorageVault Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

CVE:SVI opened at C$6.59 on Thursday. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$3.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of -69.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.14.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$51.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that StorageVault Canada will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

