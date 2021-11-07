National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.470-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $385 million-$425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $409.12 million.

NATI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NATI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,662. National Instruments has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $47.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.65 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

