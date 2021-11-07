National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.470-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $385 million-$425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $409.12 million.

Shares of NATI stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.86. 872,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,662. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 109.65 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NATI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.