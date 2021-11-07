National Pension Service Acquires 49,000 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,602,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Altria Group worth $124,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 242,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 66,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average is $48.15.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

