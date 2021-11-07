National Pension Service Boosts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Humana worth $83,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of Humana stock opened at $453.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $421.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.76. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.10.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.