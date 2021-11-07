National Pension Service Buys 7,163 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 492,506 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Cigna were worth $116,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,706,000 after acquiring an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,146,000 after acquiring an additional 34,923 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,906,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,280,000 after acquiring an additional 162,410 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $794,023,000 after acquiring an additional 210,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cigna by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,512,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $595,642,000 after acquiring an additional 157,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI stock opened at $214.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.00.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.52.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

