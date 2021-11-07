National Pension Service Has $104.56 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $104,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.71.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $161.45 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $171.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.68 and a 200-day moving average of $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

