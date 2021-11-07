National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.54 Million

Equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will announce $154.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.45 million and the highest is $158.70 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported sales of $114.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $558.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $543.44 million to $568.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $650.32 million, with estimates ranging from $584.80 million to $695.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSA. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,576,000 after purchasing an additional 590,610 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,574,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,976,000 after buying an additional 510,910 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,827,000 after buying an additional 503,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 310.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after buying an additional 434,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,854. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 70.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.66. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

