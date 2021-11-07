Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 373.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 18,450.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at about $231,000.

XOP stock opened at $109.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.49. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $111.89.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

