Needham & Company LLC Raises NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Price Target to $16.00

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NeoPhotonics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.09. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $829.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.97.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 94.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

