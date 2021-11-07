NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

NGMS opened at $38.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $857.40 million and a P/E ratio of 99.95. NeoGames has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NeoGames will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NeoGames by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in NeoGames by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NeoGames by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

