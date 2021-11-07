NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. NeoGenomics updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.290-$-0.250 EPS.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock traded up $3.03 on Friday, hitting $41.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,609. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average of $44.79. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.