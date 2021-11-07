NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $15.90. 3,431,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,138. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $829.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NPTN shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

In related news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NeoPhotonics stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 371.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.