NEST Protocol Price Tops $0.0151 (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $30.19 million and $3.63 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00050990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.03 or 0.00238112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00099489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011644 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

