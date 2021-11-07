Neuronetics (STIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $22.43.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

STIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other news, Director Robert Cascella acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neuronetics stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 710.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.