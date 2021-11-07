Nevro (NVRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Nevro to post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nevro to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $111.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.30 and a 200 day moving average of $139.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.38 and a beta of 0.98. Nevro has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $188.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVRO shares. TheStreet lowered Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist dropped their price target on Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.17.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

