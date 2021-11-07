NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 103.79% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

NYSE:NREF traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,827. The company has a market capitalization of $114.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.17. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 1,072.05 and a current ratio of 1,072.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.38%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) by 2,675.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

