NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of NextGen Healthcare worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.23. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $56,933.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

