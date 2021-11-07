NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $584 million-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $582.40 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXGN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.71.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NXGN traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,574. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $56,933.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $148,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.