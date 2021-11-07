NFT (NFT) Reaches Market Cap of $8.37 Million

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. In the last seven days, NFT has traded up 58.5% against the US dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $8.37 million and approximately $150,314.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00051564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.18 or 0.00258063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00101813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

