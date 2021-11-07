Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Nikola in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Nikola alerts:

Shares of NKLA opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. Nikola has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $37.95.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $90,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,259,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $12,598,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,302,018 shares of company stock valued at $34,123,695 over the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Nikola by 9.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nikola by 52.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nikola in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 16.7% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 117.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 302,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 163,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.