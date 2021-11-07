Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $27.610-$27.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.90 billion-$14.90 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTDOY. Macquarie lowered Nintendo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank lowered Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 55,000.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Nintendo in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush upgraded Nintendo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nintendo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nintendo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27,525.00.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Nintendo stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.35. 481,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,883. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average of $65.70. The firm has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.53. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $82.55.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 27.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nintendo will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.